Julia Roberts Celebrates Husband Danny Moder's Birthday: 'You Make My World Go Round'

The Oscar winner shared a photo of her husband carrying a surfboard on the beach for his 53rd birthday

Julia Roberts is celebrating her husband's special day!

The Erin Brockovich star, 54, shared a sweet photo of husband Danny Moder to her Instagram on Monday in honor of the cinematographer's 53rd birthday.

The image showed Moder, with whom Roberts shares three children, carrying a surfboard on the beach with a palm tree and the blue sky in the background.

"Happy Everything 🎂🎁⚡️ you make my world go round 🧡," Roberts captioned the snap.

Moder and Roberts met on the set of her 2000 film The Mexican, also starring Brad Pitt, and the pair went on to wed in 2002.

The two are parents to twins, daughter Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus Walter, 17, and son Henry Daniel, 14.

Roberts, who is currently filming the new romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise with George Clooney, also posted to Instagram in July to celebrate another milestone with her husband: their 19th wedding anniversary.

The rare selfie showed the two of them snuggled together on the beach as she wished Moder a happy anniversary. "19 years. Just getting started!" she wrote in the caption.

Roberts previously raved about her marriage with Moder to PEOPLE in 2017, explaining how she found her fairytale ending after outgrowing her "awkward" early years. "I mean every day my husband walks in the door, it's like a recurring dream," she said. "I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!'"

The Pretty Woman star also called Moder an "awesome human being" when she opened up about their work/life balance to Extra in 2018. "We have so much fun," she said.

"If we go to work together and go home together, all that work time, when you come home and [say], 'Oh, honey, how was your day?' We did all that in the day and in the car," she said of working together on their 2015 movie The Secret in Their Eyes. "So when we got home, we got to put that all away, which was really delightful."