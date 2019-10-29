Julia Roberts Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday with a Little Western Flair: 'Yeehaw'

Forget the party, Julia Roberts is having a birthday rodeo!

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 52nd birthday by posting a photo of herself on Instagram that was snapped outdoors.

The image appeared to be taken right as the wind wildly blew through her long, golden brown locks.

In the candid shot, Roberts wore an ultra-chic, zig-zag striped coat and a black, bandana-patterned scarf.

“52. Yeehaw. 🎂💃🏼🥳,” she captioned the photo, making a western reference.

In response to her birthday post, many of Roberts’ celebrity friends, including Rita Wilson and Jennifer Aniston, sent well-wishes to the Pretty Woman actress.

“Happy Birthday! I think you transposed the numbers. It’s 25, right? Love you!!!!” jokingly wrote Wilson, 63.

“Happy Birthday, beauty!! 🥳❤️” added Aniston, 50.

Food Network’s Girl Meets Farm host Molly Yeh wrote, “happy birthday, julia!!!!!! 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂,” while Manchester United soccer player Jesse Lingard commented, “Happy Birthday 🎊🎉🎁.”

“Happy Birthday!!! 💋💋,” wrote Bruce Bozzi, the Palms Restaurant businessman and host of Lunch with Bruce radio talk show.

As Roberts celebrates another year of life, it’s likely she’ll be spending it with her loved ones, including her husband Danny Moder and their three children — twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14; and son Henry, 12.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar last October, Roberts reflected on her milestone 50th birthday in 2017 and revealed that she had figured out what getting older is all about.

“It’s about turning even more into the person your loved ones know you to be… That was turning 50 for me. It was pretty spectacular,” she told the outlet.

The actress celebrated her 50th birthday two years ago with a getaway planned by Moder, who later surprised his wife by having their kids show up to the destination, even after he had convinced Roberts that they were all playing in soccer games.

“That was 50, and it was so beautiful and wonderful,” Roberts told Harper’s Bazaar. “I could burst into tears thinking about it.”

“They had tricked me so completely. There was no soccer game,” she added. “Even these friends of ours who were texting me scores of games, everybody was in on it, and it was so incredible and beautiful.”