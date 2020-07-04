Julia Roberts Celebrates 18th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Danny Moder: 'Heck Yes'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder wed in 2002 after meeting on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are marking 18 years as a married couple.

The pair celebrated their anniversary on Saturday, with Roberts sharing a sweet photo of her planting a kiss on Moder’s cheek.

“✨18 years✨,” she wrote alongside the photo, adding the hashtag #heckyes.

Roberts, 52, and Moder, 51, wed in 2002 after meeting on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican, where Moder worked as a cameraman. The pair are parents to son Henry Daniel, 12, and twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter, 15.

Earlier this year, the couple stepped out for a rare date night, attending pal Sean Penn's 10th annual CORE gala in Los Angeles. Roberts wore a plaid green skirt suit for the night out, while her cinematographer hubby opted for a classic black-and-white ensemble.

In 2017, the Pretty Woman star told PEOPLE that she found her fairytale ending with Moder. “I mean, every day my husband walks in the door it’s like a recurring dream,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s back!’”

Speaking with Extra a year later, Roberts raved about her husband, calling him an “awesome human being.”

“If we go to work together and go home together, all that work time, when you come home and [say], ‘Oh, honey, how was your day?’ We did all that in the day and in the car,” she told the outlet. “So when we got home we got to put that all away, which was really delightful.”