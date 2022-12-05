Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder Are All Smiles at Kennedy Center Honors

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are celebrating their friend!

The husband and wife were in Washington, D.C. over the weekend where they honored their mutual pal, George Clooney, as he was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors.

At a White House reception on Sunday, Roberts, 55, was seen alongside Moder, 53, while other stars such as Matt Damon, Eddie Vedder, and Katie Couric and husband John Molner looked on.

Meanwhile, at the ceremony, Roberts donned a custom Moschino gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed photos of Clooney, her frequent co-star.

Roberts and Moder tied the knot on July 4, 2002. Roberts teased earlier this year that she planned on celebrating with "more kissing" on their 20th anniversary.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty

"Yes. This year, this summer. Twenty years kissin' Danny Moder," the Oscar-winner joked on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show while discussing her Starz series Gaslit about the Watergate scandal.

In February, the Pretty Woman actress posted a sweet tribute to her husband in honor of Valentine's Day.

In the clip, Roberts — who's wearing a black sweatshirt emblazoned with a heart that reads "DANNY" in the middle — jumps into the air, amid a background of hearts.

"✨J♥️D✨," she wrote simply in the caption.

Roberts' post came weeks after the Oscar winner shared a sweet photo of husband Moder to celebrate the cinematographer's 53rd birthday.

The image showed Moder — with whom Roberts shares twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 18, plus younger son Henry, 15 — carrying a surfboard on the beach, with a palm tree and the blue sky in the background.

"Happy Everything 🎂🎁⚡️ you make my world go round 🧡," Roberts captioned the snap.

Moder and Roberts met on the set of her 2001 film The Mexican, also starring Brad Pitt, and the pair went on to wed in 2002.

Last week, the family marked another milestone, when Hazel and Phinnaeus turned 18.

In the throwback picture, Roberts is seen standing in a kitchen holding one of her twin babies while the other looks over at her while surrounded by various toys.

"🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you," she captioned the vintage-looking shot.