Julia Roberts and George Clooney's 'Ticket to Paradise' Passes $100 Million at World Box Office

Including Ticket to Paradise, five films the stars have co-starred in have grossed a combined $1 billion internationally

By
Published on October 27, 2022 11:50 AM
Still Photography on the set of "Ticket To Paradise" Julia Roberts; George Clooney
Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise. Photo: Vince Valitutti/Universal Studios

The rom-com renaissance is upon us — and Julia Roberts and George Clooney are leading the charge!

The star duo's new movie Ticket to Paradise has earned over $100 million globally since its release, Deadline reports. As of Tuesday, the film raked in $20.6 million domestically and $81.9 million internationally — a combined total of $102.5 million worldwide.

The comedy recently opened to $16.3 million at the domestic box office. It was runner-up to Dwayne Johnson-led superhero flick Black Adam, which claimed the top spot this past weekend.

Ticket to Paradise follows a bickering divorced couple — played by the Oscar-winning pals — who go to Bali to thwart the marriage of their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, and rekindle old feelings along the way.

Though it's currently sitting at an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Roberts joked early on that the romantic comedy would be "terrible."

"I think it's so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great," the Pretty Woman actress told Variety in May. "It'll just implode on itself."

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Roberts and George Clooney on Their 22-Year Friendship: 'Same Goofy Nuts We've Always Been'

The movie also marked another milestone for Roberts, 54, and Clooney, 61. Including Ticket to Paradise, five films the rom-com vets have collaborated on have grossed a combined $1 billion internationally, according to Deadline.

The actors first teamed up as an onscreen couple in Ocean's Eleven in 2000, and the rest is history.

"The minute we met, we had fun," Clooney told PEOPLE earlier this month. "The beauty is, when you work with people who take their work seriously and don't take themselves seriously, and that's really fun."

"I thought, 'He's going to be a pal,'" Roberts said, reminiscing on the first time she met the Ides of March actor.

Ticket to Paradise is now playing in theaters.

