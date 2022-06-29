Julia Roberts and George Clooney Are Exes on a Mission in Hilarious Ticket to Paradise Trailer

Julia Roberts and George Clooney play exes putting their differences aside for a common goal in their new comedy.

The Oscar winners star in the first trailer for Ticket to Paradise, playing a divorced couple who make a "truce" in order to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying a man she just met.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Out daughter's gonna marry a guy she just met, millions of miles from home. She's throwing her career away," Clooney's character tells a stranger seated between him and his ex (Roberts) on a flight. Roberts' character then says, "Just like her mother did, so I'm the only one who can stop her. She doesn't listen to him."

In the trailer, Roberts, 54, and Clooney, 61, are seen doing shots together, dancing together and playing beer pong. Clooney, in one scene, even gets bit by a dolphin while weary of sharks.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Roberts wrote, "Buckle Up! ✈️ 🏝🐬 💘."

Ticket to Paradise is directed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again filmmaker Ol Parker. In January, Clooney told Deadline the movie is "something special" and "sort of an old-fashioned film."

(from left) Director Ol Parker, Julia Roberts and George Clooney on the set of Ticket to Paradise. Credit: Vince Valitutti/Universal Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This guy named Ol Parker is a really wonderful writer and director, and he wrote us a script, and I haven't done a romantic comedy really since [1996's] One Fine Day, and more than that. I've done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way," said Clooney at the time.

"The minute I read it I called Julia, and I said, 'Did you get this?' and she said, 'Yeah,' and I said 'Are you going to do it?' and she goes 'Are you going to do it? and I said, 'Yeah, if you do it,' " he added. "So it was just one of those very lucky things."

(from left) David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts) in Ticket to Paradise, directed by Ol Parker. Credit: Universal Pictures

Pals Clooney and Roberts previously worked together on Ocean's Eleven and 2016's Money Monster.

"It's going great, man. We're having the time of our lives," Clooney added while still filming. "Julia is just fantastic in it, and this wonderful actor named Lucas Bravo, who's just absolutely the funniest thing in the movie, and you know, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever. It's just a really fun, fun, fun cast all the way around. We're having a great time."