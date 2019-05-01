Julia Roberts Wishes Every Bathroom Were Gender Neutral in Sweet Post Supporting Inclusivity

Julia Roberts wants to make every public restroom safe for everyone no matter what their gender identity is.

In an Instagram post that she shared on Tuesday, Roberts, 51, shared an image of herself in front of a restroom sign reading “Gender Neutral Restroom.” Gesturing toward the sign, she captioned the photo, “I wish they all said this. 🌟🚽🌟.”

In her Instagram Story, the star encouraged fans to donate to GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network), a non-profit that works to ensure safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ students and respect for all in schools.

“Hi everybody, I want to talk to you about an organization that I feel really strongly about, it’s called GLSEN,” she said. “GLSEN makes schools safe for every student no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Roberts added, “I’ve donated, I’m asking you to. Click that donation button, every dollar helps. Means a lot. Thanks.”

The actress has partnered with GLSEN in the past, such as when she encouraged fans to donate $49 to the organization in honor of her 49th birthday.

“It is my pleasure every year to support GLSEN,” Roberts told PEOPLE in October 2016.