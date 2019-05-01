Julia Roberts Wishes Every Bathroom Were Gender Neutral in Sweet Post Supporting Inclusivity

Roberts shared a sweet Instagram photo supporting a gender-neutral bathroom

By
Elise Burger
April 30, 2019 08:22 PM

Julia Roberts wants to make every public restroom safe for everyone no matter what their gender identity is.

In an Instagram post that she shared on Tuesday, Roberts, 51, shared an image of herself in front of a restroom sign reading “Gender Neutral Restroom.” Gesturing toward the sign, she captioned the photo, “I wish they all said this. 🌟🚽🌟.”

In her Instagram Story, the star encouraged fans to donate to GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network), a non-profit that works to ensure safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ students and respect for all in schools.

“Hi everybody, I want to talk to you about an organization that I feel really strongly about, it’s called GLSEN,” she said. “GLSEN makes schools safe for every student no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Roberts added, “I’ve donated, I’m asking you to. Click that donation button, every dollar helps. Means a lot. Thanks.”

The actress has partnered with GLSEN in the past, such as when she encouraged fans to donate $49 to the organization in honor of her 49th birthday.

RELATED: Julia Roberts Urges Fans to ‘Choose Kind’ in an Effort to Combat Bullying

“It is my pleasure every year to support GLSEN,” Roberts told PEOPLE in October 2016.

In October 2018, she offered fans the opportunity to go on a shopping spree with her on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills as part of a campaign supporting GLSEN.
Roberts has also been vocal about her work with initiatives such as the Global Girls Alliance, which works to empower young women to achieve their potential. She has encouraged her fans to donate to that organization as well.

