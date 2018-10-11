Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband's 'Spectacular' Surprise for Her 50th Birthday

Julia Roberts‘ husband Danny Moder knew exactly what she needed on her big 50th birthday.

The Oscar winner, 50, graces the latest cover of Harper’s Bazaar, where she’s interviewed by Oprah Winfrey and reveals how her husband of 16 years completely surprised her after slightly altering their getaway plans.

“Before my birthday last year, Danny goes, ‘What should we do for your 50th?’ And I said, ‘How about this? We have five days away with zero contact with the outside world,’ ” Roberts explains. “That was 50, and it was so beautiful and wonderful. It was just the two of us, and there was a point where I thought, ‘Gosh, this is kind of weird.’ Not being all together with the kids, the five of us, for my birthday.”

Roberts says she remembers second-questioning her decision to be away from her son Henry, 11, and 13-year-old twins Hazel and Phinn. But on the day of her birthday, her husband took her to a nearby town while she kept in contact with the kids.

“The kids all had soccer games, and other parents had been texting me scores of games and stuff like that, so I knew when all their games were over that they’d call us and we’d talk to them on my birthday,” she continues. “We went into this surf shop, and I go to the bathroom in the back of the store, and I come out and Danny’s standing there holding a surfboard, and he goes, ‘What do you think of this one?’ I said, ‘That’s a big board. What is that for?’ He moves it, and all three kids are standing behind it.”

The big surprise made Roberts emotional, and she’s still feeling all the love months later. Turns out her family and friends were in on the plan to surprise her.

“I could burst into tears thinking about it,” she says. “They had tricked me so completely. There was no soccer game. Even these friends of ours who were texting me scores of games, everybody was in on it, and it was so incredible and beautiful.”

She continues, “That’s what getting older is about—it’s about turning even more into the person your loved ones know you to be… That was turning 50 for me. It was pretty spectacular.”

Roberts next appears in the Amazon series Homecoming, which premieres Nov. 2.