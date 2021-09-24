Julia Louis-Dreyfus Set to Star Alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in Upcoming Netflix Comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will play Jonah Hill's mother in the untitled Kenya Barris project, which is set to premiere on Netflix

Julia Louis-Dreyfus just got another high-profile streaming gig.

The Veep star, 60, has been cast in an untitled Netflix comedy film from director and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, also starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill. Louis-Dreyfus will play Hill's mother in the upcoming movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While plot details have mostly been unreleased, THR reported that the film "is said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships." The outlet added that Murphy and Hill's characters will be at odds.

The feature was written by Hill, 37, and Barris, 47, who are producing the movie under Barris' Khalabo Ink Society banner and Hill's Strong Baby company. Kevin Misher of Misher Films is also a producer on the project.

Louis-Dreyfus shared the casting announcement on Instagram Thursday, posting a screenshot of the THR report with the caption, "So, this is happening!" She tagged Netflix, Hill and Barris in her caption.

Her post drummed up plenty of excitement for the film in the comment section, where her fans and followers congratulated Louis-Dreyfus on the new role.

Katie Couric commented, "👏👏👏👏👏," while Downhill actor Nadiv Molcho added, "omg… 👑🍿 yess."

Louis-Dreyfus has been keeping busy since wrapping Veep's final season in 2019. Since then, she's appeared in Downhill alongside Will Ferrell, voiced a character in Pixar's Onward, appeared in the hit Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and made a cameo in the Scarlett Johansson superhero movie Black Widow.