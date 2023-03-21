Julia-Louis Dreyfus Plays a Writer with Trust Issues in 'You Hurt My Feelings' Trailer

Julia-Louis Dreyfus tackles the subject of the white lies we tell loved ones — and the complications they cause — in the upcoming comedy, You Hurt My Feelings.

The Emmy Award-winning actress, 62, stars as Beth, a novelist whose marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband's honest reaction to her latest book.

A new trailer for the film examines how self-doubt and trust issues start to seep into the family dynamics after Dreyfus' character sees her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) with a friend at a clothing store, looking at a wall of socks. Whatever she hears sends Beth rushing out to the street, warning, "I think I'm going to throw up."

Later Don pleads to his wife, "If I did say that, you took it out of context," to which the Veep and Seinfeld actress responds, "Are you going to gaslight me now?"

Jeong Park

The comedy comes from writer-director Nicole Holofcener, who was Oscar-nominated for writing Can You Ever Forgive Me? starring Melissa McCarthy.

You Hurt My Feelings also stars Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, and Jeannie Berlin.

It will be the second film Dreyfus has starred in for 2023, after the January release of the Netflix comedy You People. Dreyfus played the mother to Jonah Hill's character and costarred with Eddie Murphy Nia Long and David Duchovny.

You Hurt My Feelings is in theaters May 26.