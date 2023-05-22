Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Why She Identified with Her 'Devastated' Character in 'You Hurt My Feelings' (Exclusive)

The Seinfeld and Veep star says her character suffers a betrayal "worse than infidelity" in her new film

By
Clarissa Cruz
Clarissa Cruz

Clarissa Cruz is features editor at EW

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 11:52 AM
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings
Photo: Jeong Park

In You Hurt My Feelings (out May 26), Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Beth, a New York City writer who is devastated when she finds out her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) has been lying to her for months. But he wasn't covering up an affair or financial troubles — she overhears him telling a friend that he secretly hates the book Beth has been working on.

"This causes quite the rupture in their relationship and their marriage… I immediately related to that as a creative person–it feels like a betrayal, almost worse than infidelity," says Louis-Dreyfus, 62, who has been married to actor-producer husband Brad Hall for 36 years. "I would be utterly devastated if I found out [Brad] hadn't been telling me the truth. And I think he would feel the same."

Tobias Menzies, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings
Jeong Park

Director Nicole Holofcener, who previously teamed up with Louis-Dreyfus for 2013's Enough Said, wrote the part with the star in mind. "She could relate to it, and I think that's why women our age will go see it because it's about us," says the director, 63. "It's about aging and a lasting relationship and parenting adult children and the mistakes we've made."

A quieter endeavor for sure than most big-screen offerings these days, but that's exactly what drew the former Seinfeld and Veep star to the project. "Nobody writes female characters like Nicole Holofcener," says Louis-Dreyfus, who is also an executive producer on the film. "There are no tropes. I would say that her writing goal is not to write female characters in all caps. Her goal is to write human beings who happen to be female. And I think that's a distinction."

And so while You Hurt My Feelings centers on Beth's turmoil, it also touches on the lives of others in her orbit, including her sister Sarah (Michaela Watkins), who is dealing with career ennui and propping up her recently-fired husband, and her and Beth's difficult mother Georgia (Jeannie Berlin). "[We have] that shorthand that sisters have, the way you just share a history that is so funny," says Watkins, 51, who first worked with Louis-Dreyfus on The New Adventures of Old Christine and also appeared on Veep and Enough Said. "From day one, it just felt like a very lived-in relationship to me."

The naturalistic feel of their relationship is emblematic of the film itself — and that realism is something that Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener prioritized. "This movie is so much about human relationships and the minutiae of human relationships and human behavior," says Louis-Dreyfus.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adds Holofcener about the dearth of juicy roles for women over 50. "Nobody wants to look at a 60-year-old woman, or they think they don't and that's what's really sad. It seems like there's either broad ones like Book Club — filled with celebrities, wonderful actors, but you know it's a huge budget. Or I guess smaller ones like mine that I wish more people would see. And I wish I could go to movies and see things like this myself."

You Hurt My Feelings is in theaters May 26.

Related Articles
Tobias Menzies, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings
Julia-Louis Dreyfus Plays a Writer with Trust Issues in 'You Hurt My Feelings' Trailer
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends NRDC honors Julia Louis-Dreyfus at "Night Of Comedy" benefit at NeueHouse Los Angeles on June 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Opens Up About 'Emotionally Devastating' Miscarriage at Age 28
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Which of Her Famous Pals Will Share Advice and Hollywood Stories on Her New Podcast
Diane von Furstenberg attends The 2023 Met Gala
Diane von Furstenberg Gets Candid About Aging and Finding Her 'Strength' in Taking Mirror Selfies
Brad Hall, Charlie Hall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Henry Hall attend the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says It's a 'Big Surprise' Her Two Sons Are Actors: 'It Gives Me Endless Joy'
Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joined by Son Henry Hall in Sweet Mother-Son Outing at Oscars 2023
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall attend the premiere of "Downhill" at SVA Theater on February 12, 2020 in New York City
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall's Relationship Timeline
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Charlie Hall on April 16, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She's Watched Son's Sex Scenes on 'Sex Lives of College Girls' : 'Dynamite'
Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews arrives at the NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 02, 2023
From Julie Andrews to Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Carol Burnett's Famous Friends Toast Her 90th Birthday
Joshua Jackson Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson Tease Different Ending for Bunny in 'Fatal Attraction' Reboot (Exclusive)
U.S. President Joe Biden awards singer Bruce Springsteen a 2021 National Medal of Art during a ceremony
Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight, Mindy Kaling Among 22 Awarded Medal of Arts by Joe Biden
Owen Wilson Bob Ross
See Owen Wilson Transform Into a Bob Ross-Like Artist for 'Paint' (Video Exclusive)
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ariana Madix Is 'Excited' and in a 'Really Good Headspace' After Tom Sandoval Split
ariana madix
Ariana Madix Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Affair: 'What Doesn't Kill Me Better Run'
Ariana Madix Tells Ex Tom Sandoval She Wants Him to 'Die' in Tense Face Off After Split — Watch
'Vanderpump Rules' : Ariana Madix Confronts 'Stranger' Tom Sandoval After Split and Says She Wants Him 'to Die'