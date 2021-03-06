Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cheers on Son Charlie Hall's Film Debut in Amy Poehler-Directed Moxie: 'Yay!'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one proud mom!

On Friday, the 60-year-old actress responded to a tweet from her son, Henry Hall, praising his brother — and Louis-Dreyfus' youngest son — Charlie Hall, for taking part in his first-ever movie role.

"My little man Chucky @charlie_hall23 is in his first ever movie and it's out today!!!" Henry, 28, tweeted alongside a photo of his brother mid-interview. "Go watch #Moxie on @netflix like NOW! I'm very proud of him and he is my brother."

Quote-tweeting Henry's tweet about 23-year-old Charlie, Louis-Dreyfus' shared a short and sweet message alongside the post. "Yay!!!!!" the mother of two said.

Louis-Dreyfus shares her two sons with her husband of 34 years, Brad Hall.

Moxie follows a shy high school student who "publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school" after "being inspired by her mother's rebellious past and a confident new friend," according to Netflix.

Speaking with Screen Rant about the movie, which Poehler, 49, also directed, Charlie spoke about a message that he took with him from the film.

"In terms of the overall message of the film, I think I learned — or at least my knowledge of this was reinforced — that when you work together, there's really nothing that you can't accomplish," he told the outlet. "No matter how big the goal."

Earlier last year, Charlie dipped his toes into the acting pond with a four-part comedic web series, Sorry, Charlie, which he also wrote and directed alongside his friend and former Northwestern University classmate, Jack Price.

The YouTube series begins with a scene where Charlie's girlfriend breaks up with him in a restaurant by reading off a list of everything that's wrong with him.

Charlie, who created the web series while still a student and member of Northwestern's basketball team, was able to turn to his star-studded family for help with the series because they "have a ton of experience writing and reading scripts," he said.

His family was able to help with the writing process, while his brother Henry's music plays throughout the series.