Julia Garner Plays The Assistant to a Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Boss in Eerie Trailer

Julia Garner grapples with an increasingly toxic work place in the first trailer for the Harvey Weinstein-inspired The Assistant.

The Ozark Emmy winner, 25, stars as a new assistant named Jane working for a tough film boss. The trailer stars with her sitting down with an HR representative who tries to dismiss her concerns.

“Whatever’s going on, you can tell me. That’s what I’m here for,” he says at first. “You’re relatively new to the company and you’re under lot of stress. Entry level jobs in this industry are tough, right? Long hours — first one in, last one out. It’s a tough job but I can see you got what it takes.”

The trailer flashes through the typical entry level duties put on assistants, like getting people lunch and managing her demanding boss’s schedule.

But as more and more young women start to come through the office and sign mysterious contracts without lawyers, and she schedules meetings with them at hotels while she’s forced to lie to his wife about his whereabouts — Jane starts to get wary of her boss.

The trailer then circles back to Jane’s meeting with the HR specialist as she asks him what they can do to stop the behavior.

“Do about what?” the HR rep responds.

The trailer eerily mirrors the accusations against Weinstein, who was accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment and assault in hotel rooms under the pretense of business meeting.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. The producer has not been convicted of any crimes and is currently scheduled to go to trial in January 2020 for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women, according to The Washington Post. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Assistant hits theaters January 31, 2020.