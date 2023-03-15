Julia Garner Hopes Madonna Biopic Could Still Happen Despite Film Being Put on Hold: 'Fingers Crossed'

News broke that the Inventing Anna star had been cast in the film's titular role in June

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

Published on March 15, 2023 11:08 AM
Julia Garner, Madonna
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty, Mondadori via Getty

Julia Garner is still eager to play the Material Girl.

In January, Variety reported that Madonna's film about her life was not moving forward in development at Universal Pictures, despite Garner already being cast in the lead role.

There may still be a future for the film — which was set to be co-written, produced and directed by Madonna — though, as Garner, 29, revealed at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight whether there was a possibility of the movie being revisited down the line, Garner affirmed hope for its future.

"I don't want to tell too much," she said when asked about what she wants fans to know about the potential biopic.

"I'm gonna keep things…" she started, before agreeing with ET's Denny Directo that, "fingers crossed," something would come of the film about the legendary pop star's life story.

According to reports, Madonna, 64, still intends to make a movie about her life in the future but wants to focus on her newly announced The Celebration Tour for now.

Madonna Hosts Rebel Heart Concert After Party At Marquee Nightclub
Getty

In June, news broke that the Inventing Anna star had been offered the titular role in the film. "The Madonna project is in active development, and Julia Garner is the choice to play Madonna in the biopic," a source close to the project told PEOPLE at the time.

Several months prior, Madonna had announced that she was almost done writing the script in a since-deleted Instagram post following the premiere of her Madame X concert documentary on Paramount+.

"Grateful for the success of Madame ❌, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!" she captioned a series of selfies showing her sitting in front of her typed screenplay.

The selfies in the post showed pages from the script including two scenes that appeared to be from pivotal times in her career.

One looked to be from 1979, when Madonna was the drummer of a band called Breakfast Club alongside Dan and Ed Gilroy, who played with her on the stage of CBGB in New York City. The other appeared to be from 1990, the year of her Blond Ambition World Tour.

Julia Garner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

Despite the pause on production for the Madonna biopic, Garner has had an eventful few months as she's wrapped up this year's awards season, taking home a Golden Globe and her third Emmy Award, both for her role as Ruth Langmore in Netflix's Ozark.

"Playing Ruth for the last few years has just been the greatest gift in my life," she said as she accepted her first-ever Golden Globe in January.

She also thanked her Ozark costars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney and "our wonderful cast and crew that just became our family and unconditional love all around."

