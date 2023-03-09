Julia Fox's Dad and Brother Arrested After Raid in N.Y.C. Apartment

As part of a larger investigation, NYPD officers discovered ghost gun parts, evidence of narcotics manufacturing and materials often used to make explosives

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 08:45 PM
Julia Fox
Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty

Julia Fox's father and brother have been arrested in New York City.

Thomas Fox and his son Christopher Fox were arrested on Wednesday at their Upper East Side apartment for alleged possession of ghost guns and evidence of narcotics manufacturing after officers exercised a search warrant at around 6 a.m., according to the New York Post.

A rep for the Uncut Gems star declined to comment, and it's unclear if Thomas and Christopher have legal representation.

As part of a larger investigation into ghost guns and narcotics, an NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that officers recovered several ghost gun parts, which are untraceable firearms usually sold online in pieces that can be assembled at home.

They also recovered equipment for pressing narcotic pills, as well as pressure cookers and other materials commonly used in building explosives, as wells as various chemicals used for manufacturing narcotics, which "were deemed non-hazardous."

Thomas has since been released without charges, according to CBS News. However, Christopher, 30, was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon as he faces several charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun and manufacture of a rapid-fire mod device.

An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement: "At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism.

"The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns — against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns," they added.

Julia, 33, previously told Highsnobiety that her home life was "kind of unstable" growing up and her family was "homeless at one point," as she opened up about her dad and brother.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My dad is American. He's, like, a seventh-generation New Yorker," she said in 2019. "He's out of his mind. I pretty much grew up with him. Single dad. Poor guy. My mom stayed in Italy.

"And I have two younger brothers. One is close in age to me, and the other one is 15. The 15-year-old lives in Italy with my mom, but the older one grew up with me in New York. He still lives here, but he's not really around. He's like a mad scientist recluse. He builds 3D printers for fun," added Julia.

Related Articles
Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
Tom Sizemore's Life, Career and Controversies: Everything to Know
Isabella Pollok
Victim of Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader Who Later Became His 'Lieutenant' Gets 54 Months in Prison
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
Alex Murdaugh and his defense attorney Jim Griffin listen to testimony during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C.
Murdaugh Murders: A Complete Timeline of Alex Murdaugh's Trial
Alec Baldwin
Everything to Know About Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Shooting Charges, and What Happens Next?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: People prepare to enter Penn Station ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in Midtown Manhattan on May 28, 2021 in New York City. Travel for Memorial Day which has become the unofficial start of summer is expected to increase 60% this year as more restrictions due to COVID-19 are being lifted. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
2 Men Arrested at Penn Station After Allegedly Making Threats to N.Y.C. Synagogues
Lawrence Ray
Who Is Larry Ray? Everything to Know About the Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence -- Season 1 -- With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival. (Photo: Courtesy of Hulu)
The True Story Behind Hulu's 'Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence'
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Anna Paulina Luna
New Right-Wing Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Responds to Recent Claims That She Fabricated Portions of Her Past
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Tiffany Fletcher
Beloved Mom Who Worked at Philadelphia Recreation Center Is Killed in Crossfire, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Boy
Arian Taherzadeh
New Accusations Against Men Charged with Tricking Secret Service, Though Judge Calls Case 'Overblown'
christopher wray
FBI Director Says Threats Against Agents After Mar-a-Lago Search Are 'Deplorable and Dangerous'
THE PRICE OF GLEE KEY ART: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o_oSqJ7fd7IdSTeI7r9h_SWIDx9_f1MC/view?usp=sharing
The 7 Biggest Bombshells from 'The Price of Glee'