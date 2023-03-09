Julia Fox's Dad and Brother Arrested After Raid in N.Y.C. Apartment

Julia Fox's father and brother have been arrested in New York City.

Thomas Fox and his son Christopher Fox were arrested on Wednesday at their Upper East Side apartment for alleged possession of ghost guns and evidence of narcotics manufacturing after officers exercised a search warrant at around 6 a.m., according to the New York Post.

A rep for the Uncut Gems star declined to comment, and it's unclear if Thomas and Christopher have legal representation.

As part of a larger investigation into ghost guns and narcotics, an NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that officers recovered several ghost gun parts, which are untraceable firearms usually sold online in pieces that can be assembled at home.

They also recovered equipment for pressing narcotic pills, as well as pressure cookers and other materials commonly used in building explosives, as wells as various chemicals used for manufacturing narcotics, which "were deemed non-hazardous."

Thomas has since been released without charges, according to CBS News. However, Christopher, 30, was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon as he faces several charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun and manufacture of a rapid-fire mod device.

An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement: "At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism.

"The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns — against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns," they added.

Julia, 33, previously told Highsnobiety that her home life was "kind of unstable" growing up and her family was "homeless at one point," as she opened up about her dad and brother.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My dad is American. He's, like, a seventh-generation New Yorker," she said in 2019. "He's out of his mind. I pretty much grew up with him. Single dad. Poor guy. My mom stayed in Italy.

"And I have two younger brothers. One is close in age to me, and the other one is 15. The 15-year-old lives in Italy with my mom, but the older one grew up with me in New York. He still lives here, but he's not really around. He's like a mad scientist recluse. He builds 3D printers for fun," added Julia.