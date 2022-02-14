Julia Fox Splits from Kanye West After Whirlwind Romance: 'I Have Love for Him But I Wasn't in Love'

Julia Fox and Kanye West have called it quits.

The pair met in Miami on New Year's Eve, and on Valentine's Day Monday, a rep for the Uncut Gems actress confirmed to E! News in a statement, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

Reps for Fox did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fox, 32, recently wrote in a since-deleted statement, captured and re-shared by the Pop Crave Twitter account and TMZ: "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"

She added, denying reports that she was crying at an airport over the split: "and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)"

A source told PEOPLE Friday that Fox and West's whirlwind romance was winding down. "Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard," the source said. "They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though."

West, 44, and Fox — whom she dubbed "Juliye" — made their red carpet debut as a couple on Jan. 23 at Paris Men's Fashion Week. He later helped the actress celebrate her 32nd birthday on Feb. 2, arranging for an "extravagant" celebration at Lucien in New York City, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Fox recently praised their relationship when she said they'd been having "a lot" of " 'us' and 'we' conversations." She said on the Call Her Daddy podcast: "He wants me to be the best version of myself. That is always the conversation. Always. Like how am I gonna live up to my full potential, which I think is amazing."

West split from wife Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She's been dating comedian Pete Davidson since October.

Last month, Fox said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast that her relationship with the musician was not a PR stunt. She said, "There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't."