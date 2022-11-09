Julia Fox Shows Support for Amber Heard After Johnny Depp Trial Verdict: 'None of Us Are Safe'

Julia Fox says "none of us are safe" when it comes to women in Hollywood five months after the conclusion of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial.

During Fox's Tuesday appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low with EmRata podcast, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about her decision to publicly defend Heard, 36, during the trial.

"I did have to say something because if it could happen to Amber Heard, who is a white, blonde, beautiful, successful actress, because people that say she had no career before [Depp] but she did, over 10 movies I think, so it can really happen to — none of us are safe," Fox told Ratajkowski of her comments on the trial.

"For me, I always just see things like bigger picture. I never really harp on small details, I look at like what does this mean for the collective," Fox added, regarding how she believed the trial's verdict would impact women around the world. "With that, and Roe v. Wade being overturned, and then what was happening over in Afghanistan, I just felt like compelled to say something."

"I was like, 'Guys, yeah you guys are making comments but you don't realize that this is going to damage women,' … all the women in the world are going to suffer from this," Fox said of the trial's verdict.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On June 1, a seven-person jury found that Heard defamed ex-husband Depp in a 2018 op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He won all three of his defamation claims and was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Meanwhile, Heard won one of her three countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million in damages.

During the trial, Fox commented on Instagram that Heard "never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him."

"Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No," she continued in the comment. "You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially."

Fox told Ratajkowski during the podcast: "It's hard to prove [abuse allegations] because abuse is so insidious and sometimes you don't even know you're being abused. And sometimes you're being abused but you don't want to see yourself as a victim, so you try to be tough and fight back so then it can be like 'oh, no, we fight each other.' "

"Bitch, you know he whoops your f------ ass," Fox added. "Like stop, you know what I mean? And I only know because I've been there."

Fox noted during the podcast appearance that she "always" stands up for women in abusive relationships "because I've been there, and I know how lonely it is and how scary it is when people you've known even your whole life are kinda looking at you funny and it's like, 'I'm not a liar.' "