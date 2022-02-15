Julia Fox already has a plan for her future after splitting from Kanye West

Julia Fox Says She Wants to 'Have a Bunch of Babies and Write and Create Content'

Julia Fox isn't hung up on her breakup from Kanye West — instead, the actress is focusing on her future.

In an interview with The Cut, published Monday (the same day it was confirmed Fox and West had split), Fox said acting was no longer her first ambition after having starred in Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems.

Instead, Fox, 32, is intent on writing a book, a movie and a TV show.

"Ultimately, what I would like to do in my life is have a bunch of babies and write and create content," Fox, who welcomed a son named Valentino on Jan. 17, 2021, told the outlet. "Then it doesn't matter what I look like because I can just be pregnant all the time."

Fox clarified that when she envisioned children, they weren't necessarily West's or anyone's specifically, just hers, according to The Cut.

"I actually just asked my ex-husband if he would want to lend me his sperm to make a sibling for [her 1-year-old son] Valentino," she added. "He left me on read." (Fox shares her son with her ex Peter Artemiev.)

On Monday, a rep for the actress and model confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that Fox and West had split.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," the statement read.

Fox recently wrote in a since-deleted statement, captured and re-shared by the Pop Crave Twitter account and TMZ: "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"

She added, denying reports that she was crying at an airport over the split: "and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)"

A source told PEOPLE Friday that Fox and West's whirlwind romance was winding down.

"Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard," the source said. "They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though."

Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Julia Fox and Kanye West | Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty

West, 44, and Fox — whom she dubbed "Juliye" — made their red carpet debut as a couple on Jan. 23 at Paris Men's Fashion Week. He later helped the actress celebrate her 32nd birthday on Feb. 2, arranging for an "extravagant" celebration at Lucien in New York City, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Fox recently praised their relationship when she said they'd been having "a lot" of " 'us' and 'we' conversations." She said on the Call Her Daddy podcast: "He wants me to be the best version of myself. That is always the conversation. Always. Like how am I gonna live up to my full potential, which I think is amazing."