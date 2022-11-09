Julia Fox Says Relationship with Kanye West Affected Her Acting Career 'Not in a Good Way'

Julia Fox says she's seen "a shift" in her acting career after ending her relationship with Kanye West.

During Fox's Tuesday appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low with EmRata podcast, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about changes in her professional life since she and West parted ways on Valentine's Day in February.

"After this whole big relationship and all the things that followed, I definitely felt like, oh I feel a shift in like the acting way, not in a good way," Fox told Ratajkowski, 31, during her podcast appearance.

"It's like I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly," the actress and model added, noting that she feels she may be viewed as a "liability, just tabloid type of person" after her brief high-profile relationship with West, who in recent weeks has faced intense criticism for repeated anti-semitic comments.

"There's been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety," Fox noted about the longterm fallout of the relationship.

When Ratajkowski asked Fox whether she feels she is typecast in acting roles, Fox said she thinks "before [dating West] I was really typecasted as a pervy Italian girl and now I'm just like skinny and look sickly and it's like, I don't know."

"It's fine, I'm so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that's why I'm really not stressing," Fox added during the podcast. "I really don't care."

Kanye West and Julia Fox. Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Fox previously opened up about her relationship with West in a September interview with ES magazine, in which she said she was "proud of herself" for breaking up with the controversial rapper.

First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper for self-gain, Fox told the publication, "That's such bulls---. He got my number through a mutual friend, period."

After agreeing that there was "a good amount" of what ES described as a "romantic spark" between the two, Fox said that she took the relationship "day by day" to see "where it went."

But, Fox added, "real life set in and the lifestyle wasn't sustainable. I couldn't fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag."

Elaborating on what exactly the red flag was that she saw in West, Fox hinted to the outlet that his public divorce from Kim Kardashian played a major role in why she stepped away.

"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with," she said. "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it, or energy. I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it."

"I'm proud of myself for that," Fox added to ES. "Pre-Valentino [her son with Peter Artemiev] Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer."