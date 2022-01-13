"It is funny to see where people go with their conspiracy theories," Julia Fox said on the latest episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast

Julia Fox Says Kanye West Romance Isn't a PR Stunt, Talks Pete Davidson: 'We Were All Connected'

Hollywood is full of "artists" who are bound to be "connected," according to Julia Fox.

On the latest episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, titled "Behind the Scenes with Julia Fox," the 31-year-old actress opened up about her new romance with Kanye West, as well as a previous collaboration with Pete Davidson, who is currently dating West's ex, Kim Kardashian.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Recognizing the connection between Davidson, 28, West, 44, Kardashian, 41, and herself, Fox said it is "all love" and "really not that serious."

"But it is funny to see where people go with their conspiracy theories," she continued. "… I love the Paper Magazine cover of me and Pete, that shoot that we did and we're the Barbie dolls." (Fox and Davidson modeled together for the magazine's Nov. 2019 cover shoot.)

When asked by co-host Niki Takesh why Fox believes her relationship with the "Stronger" rapper and her past photoshoot with the Saturday Night Live star have been the subject of so much attention, the actress replied, "Because it's meta."

"We were all connected, like even prior. You know what I mean?" she added. "... We're all artists."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kanye West and Julia Fox hold hands as they leave Delilah Julia Fox and Kanye West | Credit: BACKGRID

West confirmed his relationship with Fox last week. Both stars shared their romance with the world with a series of PDA photos published in Interview. (Kardashian, meanwhile, has been romantically linked to Davidson since October.)

According to Fox, her relationship with West didn't come as a surprise to those who know them both.

"I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense,' " she explained.

When Takesh noted that she had a friend question if Fox and West's romance is a "PR stunt," Fox replied: "There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't."

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West and Julia Fox Confirm Their Romance and Share Intimate Photos of Lavish Second Date

Fox also said that the pair are taking it day by day and seeing where things go.

"Listen, for right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations — there's no labels, none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better," she said.