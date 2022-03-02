Julia Fox opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Kanye West, whom she split from last month after first meeting on New Year's Eve

Julia Fox Explains Why Dating Kanye West 'Was the Best Thing That Could Have Happened' to Her

Kanye West and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Julia Fox has no regrets when it comes to her whirlwind romance with Kanye West.

At the world premiere of The Batman on Tuesday in New York City, Fox, 32, told Entertainment Tonight that dating West — whom she split from last month after first meeting on New Year's Eve — "was the best thing that could have happened to me."

She went on to say that her romantic connection with the rapper, 44, was "like hitting a reset button" and "brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

The Uncut Gems actress also touched on her current relationship status, noting she's "too busy" to date at the moment but wouldn't be opposed to a connection with the right person.

"I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course and someone comes along, I'd be more than happy to entertain that. But I'm not looking for anything right now," Fox told ET.

JULIA FOX Julia Fox | Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Fox confirmed her split from West on Feb. 14, writing in a since-deleted statement, "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!!"

"Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler," she added. "I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"

Denying reports that she was crying at an airport over the split, Fox continued, "And for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)"

A rep for Fox also confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE in a statement: "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

Fox and West first met in Miami on New Year's Eve and made their red carpet debut as a couple on Jan. 23 at Paris Men's Fashion Week.

The No Sudden Move star previously confirmed her romance with the rapper to Interview magazine, saying they shared "an instant connection."

Fox denied rumors she and the West had split on Feb. 6. Days before the breakup was confirmed, a source told PEOPLE the relationship had "cooled off a bit" due to distance — she is based in New York City, while West had been spending time in Los Angeles.