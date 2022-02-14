Julia Fox Reacts to Judd Apatow Poking Fun at Kanye West During Super Bowl 2022

Julia Fox had something to say about Judd Apatow's jokes toward Kanye West's ski mask during Sunday's Super Bowl

Julia Fox doesn't have a problem with Judd Apatow poking fun at her ex Kanye West.

Apatow, who was seated behind West, 44, during Sunday's Super Bowl game in Los Angeles, posted a photo of the rapper in a ski mask on Instagram, writing, "I'm sitting near Kanye. He seems very hot and sweaty in the mask."

"I overheard him say, "man I wish I didn't go with the mask today, but now that I'm in it I can't really bail on it. Do you think I could lose it at half time? Seems like a logical place to make a change." His friends said, "no. You have to commit,'" Apatow, 54, wrote. "Then Kanye said "I wish we would have cut some more vents in this thing." Then his pal said, "I told you to go with the creepy contact lenses but you didn't listen. You never listen." Go Rams!"

Apatow posted another photo from the sporting event, this time of West without his ski mask on.

"I got too hot. I can't do it," the comedian and director wrote in the caption.

Fox, 32, commented on Page Six's Instagram reel that captured Apatow's post, writing, "😂😂😂😂😂" in the comments.

On Monday, Fox's rep told PEOPLE she and West were no longer dating: "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Fox and West's relationship, which began after they met in Miami on New Year's Eve, has been difficult to maintain cross-country.

"Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard," the insider said. "They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though."

Things between the rapper and the Uncut Gems actress moved quickly after they first met, and by Jan. 6, they'd confirmed their budding romance with PDA-heavy photos published in Interview.

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," Fox wrote in the magazine at the time.

Though West was recently photographed having dinner with model Chaney Jones in Malibu, Fox had praised their relationship as recently as last Wednesday, when she said they'd been having "a lot" of "'us' and 'we' conversations."

"He wants me to be the best version of myself. That is always the conversation. Always," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "Like how am I gonna live up to my full potential, which I think is amazing."

West split from wife Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and though she's been dating comedian Pete Davidson since October, a source previously told PEOPLE that West is still hoping to win her back, despite his relationship with Fox.