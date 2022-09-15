Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'

"I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag," Julia Fox said of ending her relationship with ex Kanye West

By
Published on September 15, 2022 01:40 PM
Kanye West and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Kanye West and Julia Fox. Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

Julia Fox is happy for herself following her split from Kanye West.

While in conversation with ES magazine for an interview published Thursday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about splitting from West, 45, earlier this year.

First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper for self-gain, Fox told the publication, "That's such bulls---. He got my number through a mutual friend, period."

After agreeing that there was "a good amount" of what ES described as a "romantic spark" between the two, Fox said that she took the relationship "day by day" to see "where it went."

But, Fox added, "real life set in and the lifestyle wasn't sustainable. I couldn't fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> Julia Fox
Best Image/Backgrid

Elaborating on what exactly the red flag was that she saw in West, Fox hinted to the outlet that his public divorce from Kim Kardashian played a major role in why she stepped away.

"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with," she said. "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it, or energy. I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it."

"I'm proud of myself for that," Fox added to ES. "Pre-Valentino [her son with Peter Artemiev] Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer."

Fox and West met in Miami on New Year's Eve, and on Valentine's Day, a rep for the mother of one confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

In an interview with The New York Times published in March, Fox suggested that their busy schedules played a factor in their breakup. Fox said, "I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs. in that month."

As for whether she and West were officially "boyfriend" and "girlfriend," Fox clarified, "I don't think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie."

