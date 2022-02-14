Julia Fox Says She 'Never Stopped Liking' Kim Kardashian's Posts as Kanye West Romance Cools Off

Julia Fox is clearing the air.

The Uncut Gems actress, 32, responded to a report that she was tearful at an airport after breaking up with rapper Kanye West, denying the story by saying on her Instagram Story, "I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!"

In the comment section of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post about her statement (as captured by Comments By Celebs), she added that she still keeps up with West's ex Kim Kardashian's Instagram uploads: "And just for the record I never stopped liking Kim's posts 💅🏻💕💕💕."

A source told PEOPLE Friday that Fox and West's whirlwind romance, which began after they met in Miami on New Year's Eve, may be winding down.

"Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard," the source said. "They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though."

West, 44, and Fox — whom she dubbed "Juliye" — made their red carpet debut as a couple on Jan. 23 at Paris Men's Fashion Week. He later helped the actress celebrate her 32nd birthday on Feb. 2, arranging for an "extravagant" celebration at Lucien in New York City, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Kanye West and Julia Fox | Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Fox recently praised their relationship when she said they'd been having "a lot" of " 'us' and 'we' conversations." She said on the Call Her Daddy podcast: "He wants me to be the best version of myself. That is always the conversation. Always. Like how am I gonna live up to my full potential, which I think is amazing."

