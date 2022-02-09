Julia Fox Talks 'Unfortunate' Kim Kardashian Comparisons, 'Amazing' Relationship with Kanye West

"He wants me to be the best version of myself," Julia Fox said of Kanye West while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast

Kanye West and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Julia Fox is loving life with Kanye West.

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast Tuesday, the 32-year-old actress spoke about her "amazing" relationship with West, 44. Fox, who has been linked to the rapper since early 2022, pushed back on assumptions that he had introduced her to a new lifestyle, insisting, "I've put in the work."

Last month, the couple had a high-profile night out in Los Angeles with Madonna, Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather, which Fox claimed she orchestrated — not West.

"Definitely everyone's like, 'Oh look at her now, she's at dinner with Madonna,' " the Uncut Gems star said. "But it's like actually, I set up that dinner, and I invited Kanye, so it's like… it looks a certain way but people don't know the conversations happening behind the scenes."

She added, "I grew up in New York City, I grew up around celebrities. Also I really feel like I earned my place to be there."

Kanye West Arriving At Carbone Restaurant Kanye West and Julia Fox outside Carbone | Credit: WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

According to the actress, West encourages her to push herself to live her life to the fullest.

"He wants me to be the best version of myself. That is always the conversation. Always," Fox explained. "Like how am I gonna live up to my full potential, which I think is amazing."

Fox, who has also appeared in No Sudden Move and Day by Day, said West "definitely" gives her career advice. "That's like all he does," she said.

Fox's romance with West follows the end of his decade-long relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The 41-year-old reality star filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. West was also recently photographed with model Chaney Jones at dinner in Malibu.

Fox said she has been compared to Kardashian after the two women "wore some similar looks," describing the narrative surrounding her and Kardashian as "unfortunate."

"Women are always just being pitted against each other and obviously there's 10 years of history that they have prior," Fox said, referencing the former couple. "I'm not going to — I don't want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on."

As for what the future holds, Fox said she and West have had "a lot" of "'us' and 'we' conversations, which is really nice." Still, she said they're enjoying being spontaneous.