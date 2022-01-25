Julia Fox dubbed herself and beau Kanye West "Juliye" alongside a black heart emoji on her Instagram Story Monday

Julia Fox Declares New Couple Nickname for Her and Kanye West as They Step Out Together in Paris

World, meet "Juliye"!

Julia Fox declared the nickname for herself and beau Kanye West on social media, dubbing the pair "Juliye" alongside a black heart emoji.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fox, 31, shared the nickname on her Instagram Story atop a paparazzi photo of herself and West, 44, at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris on Monday.

The duo were dressed in coordinating all-leather ensembles for the event, including a leather jacket and head mask for West that seemed to channel the looks worn in his recently released "Heaven and Hell" music video.

Fox wore dangling gold earrings and carried a gold purse with a keyhole design, completing her look with dramatic eye makeup.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Julia Fox and Kanye West attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022 in Paris, France. Julia Fox and Kanye West | Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

RELATED: Julia Fox Calls Kanye West Her "Fave Makeup Artist" as He Helps Perfect Actress' Edgy Look

West, whose wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce last February after nearly seven years of marriage, confirmed his relationship with Fox on Jan. 6. Both stars shared their romance with the world with a series of PDA photos published in Interview.

The duo made their red carpet debut Sunday at Paris Men's Fashion Week in France, attending the Kenzo show in coordinating denim looks.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Kanye West and Julia Fox | Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Fox's outing with West on Sunday came about shortly after the Uncut Gems actress said her relationship with the rapper didn't come as a surprise to those who know them both.

"I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense,' " she explained earlier this month on her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Fox and Kanye West Share Kisses and Cuddles in Intimate Snapshots from Date Night

While opening up about how she has evolved from being an "attention seeker" in her younger days on Friday's episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Fox appeared to address headlines over her connection to the Grammy-winning musician.

"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care [less]," she said. "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

Fox went on to note on her podcast that she only cares about creating art and "putting things into the world."