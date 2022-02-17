Julia Fox Jokes About Viral Interview Moment of Her Uncut Gems Pronunciation: 'I Was Stoned'

TikTok users have mocked Julia Fox's pronunciation of "Uncut Gems" in the Call Her Daddy podcast interview she did earlier this month

Julia Fox is playfully addressing that viral interview moment of hers.

TikTok users have recently poked fun at how the actress pronounced the name of her 2019 movie Uncut Gems in the Call Her Daddy interview she did earlier this month. As compiled in an Instagram video by Page Six, the TikTok posts showcase over-the-top reenactments of her pronunciation, something like "uncut jams."

And Fox herself commented on the Page Six post, writing, "Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah 😂😂😂"

In the interview, host Alex Cooper asked Fox, 32, if she considered herself Kanye West's muse. She and the rapper began dating after meeting on New Year's Eve in Miami, though they have since broken up. Fox explained that she's been deemed a muse before, including by the directors behind Uncut Gems, Josh and Benny Safdie.

"Yeah, a little. Maybe. I think so," she replied at the time. "... I mean, I was Josh Safdie's 'muse' when he wrote Uncut Gems. Do you know what I mean? Things like that. I think people make it seem a little more dramatic than it is."

Fox had a breakout role in the thriller playing the girlfriend of Adam Sandler's character Howard, named Julia. She's previously spoken about the role being designed with her in mind.

"Josh always thought of me as a star, and I think he wanted to be the one to discover me and put me on the map," she told Interview magazine in 2019, adding, "There was just no way someone could play that part better than me. I knew I would literally kill this movie."

Fox added at the time, "I really love to be the director, the person in charge, making my fantasy come to life. But if I love someone else's fantasy, I'll definitely help them bring theirs to life too."

She told Rolling Stone at the time too that Josh was "just totally fixated" on her and she had to make a case for casting since the studio wanted a known actress for the part.

"Essentially I was nobody in this world, in Hollywood. So they really had to fight for me, and then I, obviously, had to fight for it as well," she said, adding of a chemistry test with Sandler, "We just totally clicked onscreen and the studio couldn't deny it. But I mean, 300 people auditioned for it. I guess that Josh Safdie was right."