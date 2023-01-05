Julia Fox Says She's 'Never' Spoken to Kim Kardashian After Dating Kanye West

Julia Fox is speaking candidly about her past romance with Kanye West — and revealing whether she has any relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday evening, Fox, 32, was asked about the last time she and the "Stronger" rapper, 45, talked, and if she and Kardashian, 42, had ever conversed after their respective splits from West.

"I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year, and I have been, like, in the same room as Kim, but we've never spoken about anything," she said.

When asked by host Andy Cohen to elaborate on their time together in the same room, Fox detailed that "it was a very big room" and added, "I was here, she was there."

Fox continued to speak about her former whirlwind relationship with West elsewhere during her WWHL appearance as well, telling Cohen, 54, at another point, "We were literally together for like a minute."

"Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything," she playfully teased. "I also have a middle name."

Fox and West met in Miami on New Year's Eve 2021, and on Valentine's Day the following year, a rep for the mother of one confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

West and Kardashian, meanwhile, were together for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in February 2021. The pair — who share four children together — finalized their divorce in November 2022.

In an interview with The New York Times published in March 2022, Fox suggested that her and West's busy schedules played a factor in their breakup. Fox said, "I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs. in that month."

As for whether she and West were officially "boyfriend" and "girlfriend," Fox clarified, "I don't think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie."

In November 2022, Fox also claimed in a TikTok video that she started seeing West to "get him off Kim's case."

"First of all, the man was being normal around me," she said, responding to a commenter who questioned why she would date a "famously violent misogynist and antisemite," referencing West and his recent controversies.

Adding that she's "always had a love" for the Kardashian family, Fox continued, "By the time me and him got together, it was like he hadn't been doing anything 'out there' yet."

Fox also said the rapper would text her often, but she didn't respond because she was hesitant about dating a celebrity. "Nothing ever comes of it; they're kind of boring and they're not what you think they're gonna be like," she said of famous partners.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday—Thursday evenings on Bravo.