Julia Fox Was 'Die-Hard' Kardashians Fan Before Dating Kanye West: 'Wanted Them to Be My Family'

Julia Fox, who met Kanye West on New Year's Eve and confirmed their relationship last week, said on her podcast in December that she had watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians "since it first came out"

Julia Fox — who is now dating Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West — is a self-proclaimed "die-hard" fan of the Kardashian-Jenners.

The Uncut Gems actress, 31, and the rapper, 44, confirmed their relationship Thursday sharing PDA-heavy photos with Interview magazine. Fox even wrote a recap of their whirlwind romance, explaining that they met in Miami on New Year's Eve and had an "instant connection."

"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night," said Fox.

During a December episode of her Spotify podcast Forbidden Fruits with co-host Niki Takesh, Fox looked back on the pop culture events of 2021, at one point discussing West's divorce with Kim and the latter's subsequent moving on with Pete Davidson. (Coincidentally, Fox and Davidson happened to star on the cover of Paper magazine's November 2019 cover together.)

Fox admitted on the podcast, which came prior to meeting West, that she has long been a "die-hard" fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"I'm gonna miss Keeping Up," she said about the reality series coming to an end. "I've been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in like 2007, when watching it was embarrassing. [We are] like die-hard, O.G. [fans of the show]. ... I, like, wanted them to be my family."

In her first-person Interview article, Fox detailed her dates with West, who changed his name to Ye. She also explained their chemistry with hopes for their future together.

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," Fox wrote.

West married Kardashian in Florence, Italy in May 2014, and they share daughters North, 8, Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and 2-year-old Psalm. Fox welcomed her first baby, son Valentino, in January 2021.

A source previously told PEOPLE that although Kardashian filed to be declared legally single, West was still hoping there was a chance they'd reconcile.

"He's not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go," a source said in December. "No matter if they're husband and wife, they'll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back."