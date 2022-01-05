Julia Fox made her acting debut in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems and she welcomed her first baby, a son named Valentino, in January 2020

Everything to Know About Julia Fox, the Actress Who a Source Says Is 'Happy to Be with' Kanye West

Julia Fox makes it a point to stay busy.

The 31-year-old actress/designer/writer prides herself on being a multi-hyphenate talent by dabbling in the fashion and art worlds. Most recently, she made the leap to acting with her breakout role in 2019's Uncut Gems opposite Adam Sandler.

Fox recently attended a performance of Slave Play on Broadway alongside Kanye West, sparking potential romance rumors.

A source told PEOPLE of the two during the New York City outing, "He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after. Julia stayed for the whole after talk. She was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him."

Read on for some things to know about new mom Fox.

She played Adam Sandler's girlfriend in Uncut Gems

Fox's acting debut came in 2019's Uncut Gems, portraying the girlfriend of star Adam Sandler's character Howard. She told Refinery29 that year that acting proved to be "pretty easy" for her.

"It's not rocket science. Just, like, act and react, and memorize your lines. You really have to be able to let go, lose control and destroy your ego," she explained. "You're not you. You have to let go of yourself and be this whole other person and really feel the scene that you're in. There is an art to it. You either have it or you don't, I think."

The breakout star also discussed filming an "intimidating" scene with singer The Weeknd, telling the outlet: "I had never met him before, and the bathroom was really tiny. We were flirting with each other — acting flirting, not real flirting — and it's such and intimate scene. I was kind of like, 'I hope I'm not sweating. I hope you can't tell how nervous I am.' But after a few minutes, he's so chill and so humble and funny and nice. Just a regular guy who just happens to be super, super talented."

She later starred in last year's Steven Soderbergh movie No Sudden Move.

She gave birth to a baby boy a year ago

Fox welcomed a son named Valentino on Jan. 17, 2021. On Instagram announcing the surprise news to her followers, she said his birth was the "best day of my life."

In a conversation with Interview magazine, Fox shared that she wished she became a mom sooner, calling motherhood "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

"It's like taking a comb through your whole life and anything extra and unnecessary falls to the wayside. It's really, really nice. I value my time so much more because I have so little of it," she explained. "It's very humbling to know that this little baby is the boss of me. He decides what we do all the time."

She worked as a dominatrix as a teen

The star has been open about previous sex work she did as a teenager, telling Rolling Stone that working as a role-playing dominatrix actually helped her hone her acting skills.

"This was back when Craigslist still had an 'adult gigs' section. I was scrolling, and in between ads for prostitutes, I clicked on one that said 'no nudity, no sex.' That appealed to me," she told the magazine in July 2020.

"You're given a few words on what the client's interests are and then you have to build from there and improvise the rest," added Fox. "So imagine having to do that multiple times a day in different outfits — a nun, teacher, nurse, mom — according to the clients' desires. I went in an angsty teenager and left a really self-assured woman."

Her other early jobs included working at a shoe shop, an ice cream parlor and a pastry shop.

She struggled with drug addiction in her past

Fox suffered a near-fatal drug overdose at 17 years old. She told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2020, "It's kind of a miracle that I'm okay because a lot of the people I grew up with aren't doing so well. They're still on drugs or in jail. A lot of them died."

According to a New Yorker profile from July, Fox is now sober after her past addiction struggles with heroin and pills.