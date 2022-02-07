Julia Fox Denies Kanye West Breakup Rumors, Says Instagram Is 'Not a Fun Place Anymore' for Her

Julia Fox is squashing those Kanye West breakup rumors.

Over the weekend, Instagram users noticed that the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress had unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts and deleted photos of herself with the rapper, 44, from her page. On Sunday, however, she clarified that those social media moves did not signify that she and West had called it quits.

"Guys, relax," she said in a video on her Instagram Story. "I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the f------ photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in...."

On Saturday, Fox had shared a gallery of photos from her recent birthday festivities, shouting out West and poking fun at those who criticized her for only posting flattering photos of herself on her own Instagram presence.

"And of course special thanks to Ye ♥️ pics by @arnold_daniel. YES IM AWARE I ONLY CHOSE PHOTOS THAT I LOOK GOOD IN 💅🏻," she captioned the post.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Kanye West and Julia Fox | Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Earlier that day, she added of her birthday, "Thank you so much to everyone that came out to celebrate me! I usually never celebrate my bday but this year was so f------ hard that it felt like I actually had something to celebrate!! PS. I used to be so scared of getting older but I've found that life just keeps getting better and better!"

Last month, Fox said on her podcast Forbidden Fruits that she "really couldn't care" about "all of this attention" she is getting over her romance with West, who has changed his name to Ye. "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real," she added.

Fox and West met in Miami on New Year's Eve. Prior to that, Fox said on a December episode of her podcast that she has long been a "die-hard" fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Last year, West and Kim Kardashian, who share four kids, announced that they are divorcing.