Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West to 'Get Him Off Kim Kardashian's Case' and 'Distract Him'

"I was delusional and thought I could help him," Julia Fox said

Benjamin VanHoose
Published on November 22, 2022

Julia Fox says she entered a relationship with Kanye West in order to take his focus off Kim Kardashian in their breakup.

The Uncut Gems actress made the claim in a TikTok video this week, explaining that she was going to open up about it in a memoir she's working on but decided to speak on it now. Fox, 32, was responding to a commenter who questioned why she would date a "famously violent misogynist and antisemite," referencing West, 45, and his recent controversies.

"First of all, the man was being normal around me," she said, adding that she's "always had a love" for the Kardashian family. "By the time me and him got together, it was like he hadn't been doing anything 'out there' yet."

Fox said the rapper would text her often but she didn't respond because she was hesitant about dating a celebrity. "Nothing ever comes of it; they're kind of boring and they're not what you think they're gonna be like," she said of famous partners.

"But he kept going. ... Then I had this thought," said Fox. "I was like, 'Oh my God, maybe I can get him off of Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him and just get him to like me.' And I knew if anyone can do it it's me, because when I set my mind to something I do it. And I will say, that month that we spent together, he wasn't on Twitter, first of all; he wasn't on any forms of social media. He didn't even talk about his relationship. We only talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education — it was really beautiful, guys. The moment he started tweeting, I was out."

Kanye West and Julia Fox
Kanye West and Julia Fox. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

She recalled thinking she "wasn't gonna stick around for this s---" and "realized pretty quickly that he wasn't gonna take my help." Fox told her followers, "I was like, 'I wanna help him! I wanna help him!' I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him from saying— like, what? But anyway, I was delusional and thought I could help him. Anyway, it didn't work and now we're here."

Fox added that she has "respect" for West as an artist and doesn't want to "reduce his whole career to his really bad moments." But, "that being said, I stand with the Jewish community. Period," concluded Fox.

Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. Theo Wargo/Getty, Stefanie Keenan/Getty, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

West and Kardashian, 42, with whom he shares four kids, split in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Fox and West met in Miami on New Year's Eve, and on Valentine's Day, a rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

In September, Fox told ES magazine that she "tapped out at the first sign of a red flag" and was "proud of myself for that." She said West had "unresolved issues that he was dealing with," and, "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it or energy. I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it."

