Julia Fox Being Considered to Play Madonna's Friend Debi Mazar in Biopic About Singer: Report

Julia Fox might be on board for Madonna's upcoming movie about the superstar's storied life.

On Thursday, Madonna, 63, posted a series of photos on Instagram posing with Fox, 31, writing in the caption, "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up." Also pictured were athletes Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather, plus Fox's new boyfriend, Kanye West.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Saturday that Fox — who gave a breakout performance in 2019's Uncut Gems — is being considered to play Madonna's longtime friend, Debi Mazar. Mazar, 57, is an actress known for Empire Records and Goodfellas plus TV's Younger.

Madonna has been working on the movie about her life for years now, collaborating on a draft of the screenplay with Oscar winner Diablo Cody, who wrote Juno and Jennifer's Body.

Fox and Mazar did an interview together for Document Journal in August. "We've spoken over text and DM, but never in person. I'm sorry, I'm, like, starstruck!" she told Mazar at the start of the conversation.

Back in 2015, Mazar spoke to Huffington Post about her friendship with Madonna.

"We are old best friends in the sense that we've been very close for a very, very long time — like 30 years, before she even cut a record. I met her when she came to New York and we became dear friends, and then she was like, 'I'm gonna do a video,' and I was like, 'I do makeup. I'll do your makeup. Cool!' And it was very much like that, and then she became a huge star," said Mazar at the time.

"What's unfortunate is that she's so, so busy. Even though she's got the whole setup with the nannies and the driver and the cook, she has very little time to have a social life because she's a workaholic. So we email," she added. "We email, and we manage to get our children together, but we often don't have a chance to get together."

After going public with her romance with rapper West this month, Fox said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast that the relationship is not a publicity stunt. "There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't," she said.