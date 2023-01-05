Julia Fox Hints That Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date: 'Private Jet, Cuddled... Chanel Bags'

Julia Fox, who had a whirlwind romance with Kanye West last winter, dished on her best celebrity date during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday

By
Published on January 5, 2023 09:46 AM
Julia Fox attends the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition opening night; Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, and Adonis Graham speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Photo: Gotham/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Fox is opening up about an extravagant date she went on, which may or may not have been with famed rapper Drake.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the Uncut Gems actress recalled the best celebrity date she's ever been on when asked about it by a viewer.

"Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags," Fox, 32, recalled, prompting laughs from the studio audience after dryly adding, "It was great, yeah."

Asked by host Andy Cohen who it was, Fox played coy. "I can't say. I really can't say," she replied, teasing, "obviously an A-lister."

Later, during the WWHL After Show, Cohen asked Fox if Drake had taken her on that date.

"Maybe," Fox replied a couple beats later, visibly reacting with an eye roll before telling the Bravo host with a smirk, "Shouldn't have given me that shot."

This isn't the first time that Fox has hinted about a Drake dalliance.

In February 2022, she addressed a report on her Forbidden Fruits podcast that she dated the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker in 2020.

"He's a great guy and a gentleman... and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out," Fox said of the 36-year-old, adding: "I wouldn't say that we were dating."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ye and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Kanye West and Julia Fox. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Fox had more of a whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West last winter after partying it up with the controversial artist at a Miami nightclub over New Year's Eve. They went on to date for a couple of months before the rapper began his concerning rants on social media amid his divorce to Kim Kardashian.

While Fox was dating West, 45, she shared about the lavish attention she received from the controversial artist, whose divorce to Kardashian was finalized in November.

"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night," Fox wrote last January, before describing a second date in which West surprised her with a hotel suite stocked with clothes.

"I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment," Fox recalled. "I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

Related Articles
For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ye and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Julia Fox Says Relationship with Kanye West Affected Her Acting Career 'Not in a Good Way'
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West in Order to 'Distract' Him from Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West to 'Get Him Off Kim Kardashian's Case' and 'Distract Him'
https://www.tiktok.com/@juliafox/video/7156224836329573674 — Julia Fox Says She and Her Birkin Were Attacked with a Machete: 'She's Been Through a Lot'
Julia Fox Says She and Her Birkin Were Attacked with a Machete: 'She's Been Through a Lot'
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support
Kanye West Arriving At Carbone Restaurant
Kanye West and Julia Fox Confirm Their Romance and Share Intimate Photos of Lavish Second Date
Kanye West and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Julia Fox Drake
Julia Fox Addresses Drake Romance Rumors and Rapper's Feud with Kanye West: 'He's a Great Guy'
Kanye West, Julia Fox, madonna, floyd mayweather
Kanye West and Julia Fox Pose with Madonna, Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather at Dinner Before Altercation
Julia Fox attends Converse Presents "Savitree," A Richie Shazam Short Film, At The Tribeca Festival
Julia Fox Shows Support for Amber Heard After Johnny Depp Trial Verdict: 'None of Us Are Safe'
Kanye West Arriving At Carbone Restaurant
Kanye West's 'Surprise Fitting' for Julia Fox Was 'Quickly' Planned — Why He Felt It Was 'Authentic'
Kanye West Arriving At Carbone Restaurant
Julia Fox Describes Kanye West's 'Transformation' of Her Style: 'Like I Was Packing Up My Old Life'
julia fox for skims
Julia Fox Once Modeled Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Before Kanye West Romance
Kanye West Arriving At Carbone Restaurant
Julia Fox Is 'Like' Kanye West's New 'Muse,' Says Source: 'He Loves Her Smile and Attitude'
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Was 'Die-Hard' Kardashians Fan Before Dating Kanye West: 'Wanted Them to Be My Family'
Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off a Bit': 'Distance Makes It Hard,' Says Source
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen Says 'Daddy Needs Help' When It Comes to Dating — and Wants BFF Anderson Cooper on Tinder!