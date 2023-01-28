Julia Fox Apologizes for Not Knowing 'Mascara' Was TikTok User's Code for Sexual Assault

Julia Fox is speaking out after receiving backlash from a comment she left on a TikTok user's video about sexual assault.

In a video created by a TikTok user earlier this week, Fox, 32, commented, "Idk why but I don't feel bad for you lol," not knowing that the user was referring to the word "mascara" as code for sexual assault.

The user shared the video with an on-screen text that reads: "I gave this one girl mascara one time and it must've been so good that she decided that her and her friend should both try it without my consent."

While Fox's comment has been deleted from the user's video, her words were captured by multiple accounts on the social media platform.

After facing backlash about her comment, she spoke out in a now-expired TikTok Story about her views on sexual assault and not knowing that the term "mascara" was a colloquialism for some users and a recent trend on the platform.

The Uncut Gems star explained: "So, I commented on a video because I thought this guy was talking about getting his mascara stolen by some girl, and then the girl lent it to her friend. As I read it, it just seemed so dramatic in that video, and I was like, 'Damn, don't catch a case, it's just mascara.' But it was, in fact, not just mascara."

According to a capture of the video by a Fox fan account on Twitter, the actress's response expired by early Friday morning.

In it, she continued, "Anyway, I have already apologized to this person, but I just want to apologize to everyone who has been a victim of you-know-what. I'm really sorry. I'm really showing my age right now."

According to TikTok's community guidelines, "We remove expressions of abuse, including threats or degrading statements intended to mock, humiliate, embarrass, intimidate, or hurt an individual."

While there is no specific reference to talking about sexual assault in TikTok's guidelines, they add in a section about sexual exploitation: "We do not allow depictions, including digitally created or manipulated content, of nudity or sexual activity. We are mindful that some content may be offensive or culturally inappropriate in certain regions or may not be suitable for users of all ages."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.