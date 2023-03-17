Julia Fox Addresses Brother Christopher's Arrest, Says Her Father 'Had No Idea What Was Going On'

Julia Fox is speaking out just over one week after her father and brother were arrested in New York City.

On Thursday, Fox, 33, posted a video to TikTok in response to a user on the social media platform who asked about last Wednesday's news that Thomas Fox and his son Christopher Fox were arrested on Wednesday at their Upper East Side apartment for alleged possession of ghost guns and evidence of narcotics manufacturing, according to law enforcement sources, The New York Post reported.

The Uncut Gems actress started her video by clarifying that her father Thomas was released without charges filed against him last week, as previously reported by CBS News. She noted that "it was determined that he really had no involvement and had no idea what was going on."

"And also, the media did sensationalize it a little bit. [Christopher] definitely was not making bombs, or, I mean — I don't know," Julia continued. "Actually — but I can only imagine, because I know my brother and I've always known him to be, like, I'm not kidding you guys, the most gentle, kind, soft spoken, loves animals, love to plant flowers, has a green thumb, loves nature…."

Julia went on to say in the video that "both my brother and I have a lot of trauma," and that she believes her brother Christopher, 30, has yet to address mental health issues, while she was "able to release a lot of that rage."

"I can say the silver lining to this whole ordeal is that he's finally going to get the help I've been trying to get him for so long," the actress finished in her video. "I wish I could say more, you know, but obviously I don't want to damage his case or anything like that. I will say that I'm just, you know, embarrassed."

An NYPD spokesperson told PEOPLE last Thursday that officers recovered several ghost gun parts, equipment for pressing narcotic pills, as well as pressure cookers and other materials commonly used in building explosives after officers exercised a search warrant at the Fox's Upper East Side apartment March 8.

Christopher, who was in custody as of last Thursday, faces several charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun and manufacture of a rapid-fire mod device.

Julia's father Thomas recently wrote a letter to other residents of the building in which he apologized for the disturbance caused by his son's arrest and claimed news outlets have "exaggerated the alleged crimes they accuse my son of doing," according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Daily Mail.

"I understand your justified response of outrage, and anger toward me and my family members," Thomas added in the letter. "In your shoes I would react the same way. Perhaps when you know the truth, you will revise your opinion to reflect the actual reality."