Judy Greer Wishes Bryce Dallas Howard a Happy Birthday: 'I Loved Playing Your Sister Twice'

Judy Greer is celebrating her sister from another mister — the "mister" being Ron Howard.

The Reboot star, 47, paid tribute to her friend and frequent costar Bryce Dallas Howard on Thursday for the actress' 42nd birthday, sharing some stills from their performance in M. Night Shyamalan's 2004 thriller The Village.

"Happy birthday to the effortlessly talented @brycedhoward!!" wrote Greer in the caption. "I loved playing your sister. Twice."

She and Howard played Kitty and Ivy Walker, respectively, in the film about a simple community that lives cut off from the outside world with the looming threat of mysterious creatures lurking in the woods.

They reunited in 2015 for Jurassic World, in which Howard originated her heroine character Claire Dearing, the park's operations manager whose sister Karen (Greer) sends her two sons (Nick Robinson and Ty Simpkins) to visit their aunt at Jurassic World just as the dinosaurs wreak havoc.

Bryce's Academy Award-winning father also paid tribute on Twitter with a sweet throwback photo of the birthday girl as a kid, sleeping with a stuffed animal.

"It's been one of THE joys of our lives to witness ⁦@BryceDHoward⁩ grow into the woman, mother, wife & consummate showbiz pro that she is," he wrote. "Ever evolving she's personally ambitious & somehow generous & loving all at once. Happy Birthday, Bryce U make us grateful & proud."

As the Andy Griffith Show alum turned 69 the day before, Bryce previously shared her own tribute with more retro photos of the father and daughter.

"Daddio, you are my best friend — always have been, always will be. I love you. Happy Birthday," wrote Bryce in the caption.

Ron also shares twin daughters Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Carlyle, 38, as well as 35-year-old son Reed Cross with wife Cheryl Alley, whom he married in 1975.