Judy Greer Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss Was with Lily Tomlin: 'She Has Very Soft Lips'
Judy Greer has shared an on-screen kiss with several fellow celebrities — but one stands out from the rest.
During a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked The Thing About Pam actress, 46, to reveal "who was the best" kisser she has locked lips with in the past.
Greer's answer appeared to be a no-brainer, too. "Lily Tomlin, hello?!" she exclaimed in response.
The actress then told host Andy Cohen, "I have to say, she has very soft lips."
Greer and Tomlin, 82, shared the smooch in the 2015 comedy Grandma, which Greer said Thursday was "written for" Tomlin by director Paul Weitz. Tomlin earned a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a comedy or musical for her performance in the film.
As Cohen, 53, noted on Thursday's show, Greer has a long list of people she has kissed on screen, including big names like Ashton Kutcher, Gerard Butler, George Clooney, Nicolas Cage and David Duchovny.
Speaking with PEOPLE in January, Greer said "it's an interesting time" to be an actress in her 40s as mindsets about aging, beauty and other standards shift within the industry.
"When I first started acting, I felt like youth was everything and I was very aware of that," she said at the time. "And now I think that the zeitgeist, the consciousness is shifting and we're all sort of feeling differently about body image."
"We're feeling differently about aging," Greer continued. "We're dipping our toe into becoming more expansive with our ideas about what is beautiful and what is worthy."
"I feel very lucky to be an actress in my 40s right now because there are great roles for us. There are great directors and writers out there," Greer added. "And so I think that we're just getting served better material than those women were when I was in my 20s."
She later said, "There's a long way to go. Please don't get me wrong, but it's a start and I'll take it."
Greer, who married producer Dean E. Johnsen in 2011, also told PEOPLE that she has changed the way she views life as she grows older, including what she finds special.
"This is such an interesting time in my life," Greer adds. "You're starting to really know yourself and you're starting to really see what we thought was really important, like being busy all the time, I'm really starting to see that that's not special. That's actually a problem."