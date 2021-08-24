Judy Greer Plays an Uptight Ghost in Trailer for Justin Long's Directorial Debut Lady of the Manor

Justin Long's directorial debut Lady of the Manor packs plenty of laughs.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first trailer for the comedy, starring Melanie Lynskey (Heavenly Creatures) as a stoned slacker who is haunted by the ghost of Lady Wadsworth, played by Judy Greer (13 Going on 30).

The film finds Lynskey's Hannah impersonating Lady Wadsworth for guests touring her old manor. But when Lady Wadsworth herself appears as a ghost and takes issue with Hannah's unladylike ways, Hannah enlists the help of Long's Max, a history nerd, to get through the sticky situation.

Long directed the movie along with his brother Christian Long; the two tell PEOPLE that making the movie was "such a blast."

"We grew up watching buddy comedies, from Laurel and Hardy to Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Seeing our version of a buddy comedy come to life feels like a dream come true," they say.

Lady of the Manor Credit: Courtesy Lionsgate

The co-directors also touted the movie's star-studded cast.

"On top of that, getting to work with true professionals like Melanie Lynskey, Judy Greer, Ryan Phillippe, Patrick Duffy, and Luis Guzman was such a thrill. We feel so lucky to be buoyed by such talented, kind, collaborative people on our first feature. We hope people like it!" they add.