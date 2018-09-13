Judy Greer Cries While Praising Friend Jennifer Garner: 'She Is Such a Special Person'

The love between Judy Greer and Jennifer Garner is still real 14 years after 13 Going on 30 made their friendship big-screen official.

Greer, 43, stopped by Canadian show The Social where she quickly got emotional while talking about her longtime friend and former costar.

“I just really love her so much, and she is such a special person,” Greer said. “There’s not a lot of people in the world that deserve everything that they’ve gotten, and all the success, and she is one of them. I’m really happy for her.”

Judy Greer crying when talking about her friendship with Jennifer Garner is the cutest damn thing pic.twitter.com/pdnnq51xeg — Jordan (@JordanApps) September 13, 2018

Greer continued praising Garner, 46, as she wiped away tears, mentioning how the actress is an amazing mom to her three kids with ex Ben Affleck — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“She’s also, like, a really amazing mom and a really great friend,” Greer said. “And I don’t understand how she has time for all of it because I do not.”

The two recently reunited at Garner’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where Greer gave a speech about the star and their friendship since starring in the hit 2004 movie together.