12 Gorgeous Throwback Photos of Judy Garland in Her Prime

Follow the yellow brick road to these beautiful memories of the star
By Kate Hogan
August 25, 2019 08:00 AM

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Rooney and Garland in a promotional photo for Love Finds Andy Hardy in 1938

MGM Studios/Getty Images

In a promotional portrait for The Wizard of Oz in 1939

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Garland and Margaret Hamilton in The Wizard of Oz in 1939

Herbert Dorfman/Getty Images

Garland and Terry, the dog who played Toto, in a promotional photo for The Wizard of Oz in 1939

John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

In a 1939 promotional photo 

John Springer Collection/Getty Images

With Mickey Rooney and Daphne Fowler in the 1940 film Andy Hardy Meets Debutante

John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

Garland as Penny Morris in Babes on Broadway in 1941

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In a studio portrait from 1942

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Garland in a scene from her 1948 film The Pirate

John Springer Collection/Getty Images

With Gene Kelly in a promotional photo for their 1950 film Summer Stock

MGM Studios/Getty Images

Garland in a scene from 1954’s A Star Is Born

John Springer Collection/Getty Images

An undated portrait

