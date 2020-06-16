Judi Dench Reunites with Grandson Sam and Daughter Finty for Viral TikTok Dance — 6 Feet Apart!
The family that TikToks together stays together.
Judi Dench finally got to see her grandson Sam and daughter Finty Williams in person this week — and they celebrated with a viral dance. Dench, 85, was able to reunite with her daughter, 47, and grandson, 23, as the coronavirus restrictions have been slightly lifted in the United Kingdom.
Weeks after Sam and his Oscar-winning grandma first collaborated on a TikTok dance virtually, with Dench dancing on a propped up iPad, the duo enlisted Finty for a socially-distanced version of the Laxed Siren Beat dance.
The new video shows Sam in the foreground with Dench standing a few feet behind him and Finty further back. The three then perfectly do the dance and are seen smiling when it's over before the video cuts.
The actress isn’t the only celebrity to get hip to TikTok because of the younger loved ones in their lives. Stars from Courteney Cox to Reese Witherspoon to Victoria Beckham have all participated in clips with their kids on the social media platform, bringing Hollywood star power to the viral movement.
Earlier this year, Dench appeared in a different viral internet moment, recording a message to fans while wearing silly animal hat, which featured moving ears. Captioned “Message from Ma…” by Finty, the clip was the Oscar winner’s attempt to spread joy during the pandemic.
“Oh, there you are! Just keep laughing. That’s all we can do,” Dench said to the camera.
The actress again donned the quirky hat to wish fans a happy Easter in another video, posted to Twitter by her grandson on April 9.
