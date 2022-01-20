Judi Dench Laughs While Watching Her Viral TikToks for First Time on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Judi Dench took a masterclass in TikTok from her grandson.

The Belfast actress, 87, watched some of her viral TikTok videos for the first time while on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday, laughing about the dance videos and reflecting on the joy of making them with her grandchild Sam Williams during the pandemic lockdowns.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She said Sam insisted on "more rehearsal" before posting their final videos, which fans soon adored on social media. "He was a tyrant," she joked about his coaching her for perfection.

Host Meyers also showed Dench some of Sam's TikTok video reviews of her movies, which she was unaware about. In one, he said the 2012 Bond movie Skyfall is "hands down" one of the Oscar winner's best films.

"I'll take that up with him later," she joked about one of his other 1 out of 10 reviews.

In July 2020, Dench expressed how meaningful making the TikToks with family was for her during the pandemic. "Well it saved my life," she told Channel 4 News. "I know nothing about TikTok. Sam is the person who is technically minded and who has all the ideas, so he got very strict."

judy dench Credit: nbc

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He made me do it," she added. "I had to rehearse, I had to rehearse all those moves. Don't just think that comes naturally."

The star went on to discuss the uncertainty of her career amid the pandemic at the time, saying that "every day is so uncharted."

"You wake up and wonder what day it is," she said. "And then you wonder what date it is, and sometimes what month. And then you think, 'What do I do today?' and if the prospect is, 'Well what is there to do today?' "