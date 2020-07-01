Judi Dench has been showing off some moves in socially-distanced TikTok videos with her grandson Sam Williams

Judi Dench Says Filming TikTok Videos with Her Grandson 'Saved My Life' During Lockdown

Judi Dench has found an unexpected way to keep busy amid the coronavirus pandemic: TikTok videos.

The Oscar winner, 85, has won over her fans with the viral dance routines she's recently taken part in with her grandson Sam Williams, 23.

And for Dench, being able to get hip on TikTok has kept her positive as the theater and film industries remain shut down.

"Well it saved my life," she told Channel 4 News last Wednesday. "I know nothing about TikTok. Sam is the person who is technically minded and who has all the ideas, so he got very strict."

"He made me do it," the actress admitted of her grandson. "I had to rehearse, I had to rehearse all those moves. Don't just think that comes naturally."

Image zoom Judi Dench Andreas Rentz/Getty

The Cats star went on to discuss the uncertainty of her career amid the pandemic, saying that "everyday is so uncharted."

"You wake up and wonder what day it is," she said. "And then you wonder what date it is, and sometimes what month.And then you think, 'What do I do today?' and if the prospect is, 'Well what is there to do today?' "

"I planned to learn every Shakespeare sonnet," Dench shared. "Well I've got to about nine, and there are 154, so I've got a bit of a way to go there. I've done a bit of painting and I've talked to friends and rehearse my TikTok and done it with Sam."

Last month, Dench reunited with Sam in person and enlisted the help of her daughter Finty Williams, 47, for a socially-distanced version of the Laxed Siren Beat dance.

In the video, Sam stood in the foreground with Dench standing a few feet behind him and Finty further back. The three then perfectly performed the dance and smiled when they finished up the routine.

Image zoom Sam Williams, Judi Dench, Finty Williams Sam Williams/TikTok

Dench and Sam also showed off their dance moves on TikTok in April, though the performance was done virtually as the pair were apart at the time due to the pandemic.

Dancing along to the song “Cheryl” by Yung Gravy, Sam propped up an iPad that had Dench demonstrating the viral routine on the screen, while he synced up his moves standing in the background.