Judi Dench Encourages Everyone to 'Just Keep Laughing' Through Coronavirus Pandemic

Judi Dench just wants to cheer everyone up.

The Oscar winner appears in a new video posted by her daughter Finty Williams on Twitter where she sends a sweet message of joy and happiness. In the video, Dench is wearing a silly dog hat on her head, with the ears going up and down as she talks.

“Oh, there you are! Just keep laughing. That’s all we can do,” Dench, 85, says to the camera.

Finty, 47, titled the video, which has already been watched over 380,000 times, “Message from Ma…”

While there are over 200,000 thousand cases of the COVID-19 virus worldwide as of Wednesday morning, the United Kingdom has reported 2,642 with 71 deaths.

In the United States, the number of cases has rapidly grown to over 6,500, with 115 deaths reported.

Dench isn’t the only celebrity trying to keep fans and followers around the world calm. The day before, Matthew McConaughey also posted a video with an inspiring message of hope and unity as we all get through the pandemic together. His video has been watched over 2.6 million times.

“In these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus, let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” McConaughey started off in his video. “Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to to take care of ourselves and those of us around us, right now more than ever.”

He continues, “We’re all more dependent on each other than we ever have been. We have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, that is faceless, sexless, nondenominational and bipartisan. And it’s an enemy that we all agree we wanna beat.”

McConaughey goes on to explain that he sees this pandemic as a “red light” that’s on the other side of a “green light.”

“I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now,” he says. “Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus, this time might be the one time it brings us all together and unifies us, like we have not been in a long time.”

“So yes, let’s see if we can make some lemonade out of the lemon that we’re in right now. Turn a red light into a green light,” he says, before adding his catchphrase: “Just keep living.”