The actress recently told British Vogue that the cloak she wore in the movie looked "like five foxes f—ing on my back"

Judi Dench Is Not a Fan of the Way She Looked as a Feline in Cats : 'A Great Big Orange Bruiser'

Despite being one of the movie's biggest stars, Judi Dench isn't a huge fan of the way she ended up looking in Cats.

Dench, 85, opened up during her cover interview for British Vogue on Monday about the movie, which also starred James Corden, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Sir Ian McKellen, and several more A-listers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The cloak I was made to wear!" Dench said during her British Vogue interview of the costuming, adding, "Like five foxes f—ing on my back."

"A battered, mangy old cat," said Dench, who played Old Deuteronomy in the movie, of the way she appeared in photos from the film. Dench has yet to watch the 2019 adaptation that she appeared in last year. "A great big orange bruiser. What’s that about?"

Image zoom Judi Dench Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

RELATED: Cats Reactions Are Finally Here! Anticipated Movie Musical Called 'Demented' and 'Magical'

The Oscar winner recently encouraged people to use humor as a way to cope with the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Oh, there you are!," she says in a clip shared by her daughter Finty Williams on Twitter in March, feigning surprise as she wears a dog hat with moving ears. "Just keep laughing. That’s all we can do."

Last month, she showed off her social media prowess with an impressive appearance on her grandson Sam Williams' TikTok account in a video of herself dancing to the song “Cheryl” by Yung Gravy.

In the clip, Dench appeared on an iPad as she danced virtually alongside her grandson, seamlessly hitting all the moves to the hip hop track.

RELATED VIDEO: Laurie Davidson Dishes on 'Cat School' In Preparation for 'Cats': 'You Basically Lose Any Sense of Being Embarrassed'

Despite her recent appearances on her family members' social media accounts, Dench said in her British Vogue interview that she herself isn't interested in having a presence of her own.

"It was only because I had been given the ears by my daughter, Fint. It was a spur-of-the-moment thing," she explained of the Twitter video. "A bit of light-hearted fun to try and make people smile, hopefully."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.