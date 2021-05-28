Shia LaBeouf Ordered by Judge to Attend Therapy and Anger Management Amid Battery and Theft Case

Shia LaBeouf may escape jail time.

A judge ordered the actor, 34, to complete a judicial diversion program in 12 months in relation to misdemeanor battery and theft charges stemming from an incident in June, according to court documents obtained by E! Online.

The outlet reports that LaBeouf appeared in court on Thursday where the program was outlined to him. Upon successful completion of the judicial diversion program, his charges could be dropped.

The terms of the program include: mandatory therapy once a week which will also include anger management, he will be required to wear a Soberlink device to monitor alcohol, random alcohol testing as well as participation in the 12-step sobriety program, no use of force or violence, no possession of weapons, remaining 100 yards away from the victim with no contact to them, remaining 100 yards away from the site of the confrontation, and generally obeying the law, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office told E!

A rep for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE in October, the Honey Boy star was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor theft.

LaBeouf allegedly used force and violence against Tyler Murphy in an incident that took place on June 12 in Los Angeles, according to the complaint. LaBeouf also allegedly took a hat belonging to Murphy.

The Transformers actor is also currently facing a lawsuit brought on by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, in which she claims he sexually and physically assaulted and battered her, and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. The 32-year-old singer also alleged several instances of physical abuse in the documents.

LaBeouf's legal team has roundly denied every one of the claims. His lawyers deny that she suffered any damages or injuries from LaBeouf and asserts that her sexual battery claims should be dismissed because "none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual."

In an interview with the New York Times, Twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, explained why she filed a suit against LaBeouf, who directed her in 2019's Honey Boy.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," she said. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

Since the allegations came to light, The Tax Collector star has made headlines for being fired from Olivia Wilde's sophomore drama feature Don't Worry Darling, which PEOPLE confirmed in late December. The actor has since been replaced by Harry Styles.

Netflix also scrubbed LaBeouf's name from its awards campaign website for the Vanessa Kirby film, Pieces of a Woman.