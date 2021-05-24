Iris Law was seen with her longtime boyfriend Jyrell Roberts at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco this weekend

Jude Law's Daughter Iris, 20, Steps Out with Boyfriend for the Grand Prix in Monaco

Iris Law and boyfriend Jyrrel Roberts attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco

Iris Law and her beau are off to the races!

Jude Law's model daughter, 20, was seen with her boyfriend Jyrell Roberts at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco this Sunday in a rare sighting.

Iris looked stylish in a turquoise see through top decorated with rhinestones and matching low cut asymmetrical lined pants, topping the look off with a leather brown bag and striped heels. Roberts sported sunglasses, an olive green striped button down and dark green trousers with sneakers.

The pair started dating in 2018, with the couple recently celebrating their anniversary last July in an Instagram post.

Iris Law and boyfriend Jyrrel Roberts attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco Credit: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

"Two years on a 24/7 play date #swagiversary," Iris wrote, tagging her boyfriend in the caption.

Iris, the daughter of Sherlock Holmes actor Jude and British actress Sadie Frost, signed with IMG Models in 2019, and has modeled for brands like Marc Jacobs, Dior and Bulgari, and was named a global ambassador for Burberry Beauty back in 2017.

In November 2020, Iris told British Vogue she was taking classes virtually after finishing her A-Levels in 2019, studying textiles and exploring her love for fashion.