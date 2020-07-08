Jude Law is set to take on the storied villain in the live-action remake of Peter Pan

Jude Law in Talks to Play Captain Hook in Disney's Live Action Peter Pan and Wendy Movie

Jude Law's going to have to watch out for that tick-tocking crocodile!

The British actor is in talks to star as Captain Hook in Peter Pan and Wendy, Disney's latest live-action remake of an animated classic. The movie will retell the story of Peter Pan, one of the fan-favorites from the Disney collection. The animated movie came out in 1953. (Variety was the first outlet to report on Law's interest in the role.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Law, 47, would be the latest actor to take on Captain Hook, following in the footsteps of Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs and Garrett Hedlund, who played the villain in the 2015 movie Pan.

Peter Pan joins other titles like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Mulan and more to get the animation-to-live-action treatment. Disney is also reportedly working on a live-action update of Bambi and had to pause production on The Little Mermaid due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest finished adaptation, Mulan, was originally set to debut in March before the pandemic pushed it back to Aug. 21.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett

Ever will star alongside newcomer Alexander Molony, who has been tapped to star as Peter Pan. She will also play a young Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Marvel superhero flick Black Widow.

Ever's mom Jovovich congratulated her daughter on Instagram after the casting was announced back in March.

“We can finally talk about @evergaboanderson’s secret projects😆😆😆,” wrote Jovovich, 44, publicly reacting to the casting news. “… after a worldwide search, she’s been cast as Wendy in @disney’s new live action Peter and Wendy movie!! We’re so proud of our baby!”