Jude Law Says It Is a 'Terrible Shame' His Woody Allen-Directed Movie Got Shelved

Jude Law may be working on multiple blockbuster films, but there’s one project he made that he’d love to see released.

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star, 45, spoke about his Woody Allen-directed film A Rainy Day in New York to The New York Times and its shelved state amid the #MeToo movement.

“It’s a terrible shame,” Law, who is also starring in Captain Marvel, told the publication. “I’d love to see it. People worked really hard and put a lot in, obviously himself included.”

A rep for Law did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In late 2017, Allen faced resurfaced allegations of child molestation by his daughter Dylan Farrow, who publicly claimed in a New York Times open letter in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Farrow. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Several actors who had worked with the 82-year-old director donated their salaries or said they would never work with him again.

Law did not and gave an explanation to his decision, telling the Times, “I didn’t really want to get involved, to be honest.”

He added, “I just don’t feel like it was my place to comment, and it’s too delicate a situation. I feel like enough has been said about it. It’s a private affair. [As for working with Allen again,] I don’t know. I’d have to consider carefully.”

A Rainy Day in New York also stars Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Diego Luna and Liev Schreiber.

In January, Chalamet pledged to donate his entire salary from the film to three organizations: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. “This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

In October, Javier Bardem, who starred in 2008’s Vicky, Christina, Barcelona, defended Allen calling him “a genius” and saying he “would work with him tomorrow.”

Bardem then emphasized that Allen hasn’t been convicted of a crime. “Today, 11 years later, it is the same accusation,” he asserted. “Public accusations are very dangerous. If someday there is a trial and it’s proven to be true, I would change my opinion, but at this moment, nothing has changed.”